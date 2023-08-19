Wonderfully Made Weekend celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by creating opportunities that promote inclusivity. The church camp provides those with special needs an extra opportunity to play games, study the Bible, make friends and have fun.
It’s a Friday through Sunday camp that’s scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at Western Kentucky Youth Camp in Marion.
Director Noah Steele has been with the camp since its first year in 2020 and has volunteered with Marshall County Special Olympics since 2018. WKYC is a camp that is close to his heart, as he has attended since he was a kid, and now feels blessed to share it with some of his favorite people.
“The name (Wonderfully Made Weekend) kind of says it all. It is about people being celebrated for how God made them. It is just like a little slice of heaven on Earth. Everybody has a genuine love for each other,” Steele said.
At least 65 campers have registered and the number is still growing. It has many local participants, but also welcomes campers from across the southern United States. Steele noted that this is a camp people are willing to travel for because the campers look forward to it all year. He has received lots of positive feedback from campers and staff, alike.
“I get messages all the time from all the campers just saying they cannot wait for camp and are so excited, asking when camp is and if they can invite their friends, all throughout the year,” Steele said. “The ‘buddies’ love it too. It is definitely a special weekend.”
Working on a buddy system, all of the campers are paired with a volunteer who is the best fit and best meets their needs. The “buddies” are vetted through an application and interview process, and consist mainly of those who have worked with people who have special needs through a volunteer or job opportunity. These buddies make camp possible.
The weekend has a full schedule from start to finish, such as games, activities, Bible classes and devotionals. On the Saturday, all of the campers can participate in a fall festival complete with a dunking booth, caramel apples, pumpkin games and painting, among other activities. After dinner on Saturday, they host a “glow party,” where campers and their buddies will don glow sticks to play games. On Sunday morning, a worship service takes place and campers are sent off with memories of their weekend.
Registration for WMW is still open. For more information about the camp or to register, go to wkyc.org or wmf2022.org.
