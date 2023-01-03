Women's chess tourney returns to Paducah

Ella Chuppe (right), shown playing in the Dec. 3 scholastic chess tournament, is helping to coordinate the second women’s chess tournament to be held in western Kentucky.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Women’s chess is growing in popularity and participation around the world and across the nation, and there will soon be a venue for women of all ages to take part in the pastime here in McCracken County.

The tournament will be held Jan. 7 at McCracken County High School, and there will be a men’s division available. All players must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation.

