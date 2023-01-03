Women's chess tourney returns to Paducah

Women’s chess is growing in popularity and participation around the world and across the nation, and there will soon be a venue for women of all ages to take part in the pastime here in McCracken County.
The tournament will be held Jan. 7 at McCracken County High School, and there will be a men’s division available. All players must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation.
The Women’s Open will be the second women’s chess tournament to be held in western Kentucky and the first since 2020 to be held in the Jackson Purchase region.
Registration for the tournament will start at 8:15 a.m. the day of the tournament, with the first round scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The tournament will be a four-round Swiss-style event — where players with similar tournament records play each other in each round — and each round will provide each player with 45 minutes to play their game.
The entry fee for the tournament is $20. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Lotus, a regional children’s advocacy and sexual violence resource center in Paducah.
MCHS sophomore Ella Chuppe (pronounced like “choop”) is one of coordinators of the tournament. She served as the assistant tournament director at the last Purchase Chess Foundation scholastic tournament on Dec. 3, which was also held at McCracken County High School.
Chuppe said she was approached by Purchase Chess Foundation board president Tom Knight about coordinating a women’s chess tournament.
“I was really excited about it because it’s a great opportunity,” she said. “Growing up in the world of chess, I have witnessed a lack of girl participation, and a lot of times, I’m faced across with male opponents — which is fine and everything, but you want to encourage participation from everyone, regardless of who they are.”
Chuppe said she has been playing chess since she was little.
“My grandpa taught me how to play, and I play my dad a lot,” she said. “Whenever I was at school, I just happened to go to a chess club meeting when I was in fourth grade, and I had no idea it would turn into what it has.
“I’m a fan of the competitive aspect of it because I’m very competitive. It’s just the emotions you feel when you’re playing. It’s kind of an escape from everything else going on in the world because it’s the only thing you can focus on when you’re in a playing hall.”
Chuppe won the Dec. 3 scholastic tournament’s K-12 division and helped her school team win the team championship. She said there is a fellowship aspect to taking part in tournaments.
“I’ve met a number of people from Livingston (County), Paducah Tilghman — a lot of the other schools that participate that I talk to outside of the chess tournaments,” she said. “Just the community and the friends that you make through it, it’s really great.
“Everyone has that one thing in common, but everyone is also really different, and that also makes it more interesting. It’s great to meet new people like that.”
Tournament participants should go to the right of the school toward the back and park in the back part of the parking lot. Entrance is at door No. 17.
A Google form will be placed on Facebook at the Purchase Chess Foundation’s page. Once it is there, people can post questions about the tournament or pre-register so tournament officials can have an idea about the number of people taking part.
The first women’s chess tournament in the Purchase region was also the idea of a student, Ameeria Johnson-Bowles, who was a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School when the idea came to fruition in January 2020 at Paducah Middle School.
Hannah Crisp Clausen, who served as that tournament’s assistant director, is also coordinating this tournament with Chuppe.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.