The Calvert City Council on Monday night recognized four heroic women for “extraordinary courage,” in saving a life last Dec. 4. Steve McClintock, an avid runner, was participating in the city’s Jingle All the Way 5K when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Jacee Story, Maggie Vasseur, Jessica Moss and Rebecca O’Neal were cited before the city council’s regular meeting. “We’ve had some extraordinary composure,” said Mayor Gene Colburn, and asked Fire Chief Tim Davis to explain what happened and what the women did.
“We were doing our traffic control at the two spots we normally do for 5K runs,” Davis said. “It was just a normal day — pretty decent day — and someone came running up the road yelling: ‘We’ve got a person down! We’ve got a person down!.’ ”
Davis and Capt. Brad Harris instantly responded: “We thought it would be a scratched knee or something,” Davis said, adding that some of those working the race were performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on a man, who was McClintock. “We got our AED (automatic external defibrillator) and hooked it up on him and went through all the procedures. The AED said shock was needed. So we shocked him, nothing happened; we continued CPR. We shocked him three times, and the third time we shocked him, he came back. … That made us feel pretty good.” At first, Davis and Harris thought they were fighting a losing battle. But, he “came back — started breathing, got a good pulse — and believe it or not, he started talking to us.”
Davis expressed appreciation to the council for providing first-responders with the device that allowed them to save McClintock’s life.
“This one time made it worthwhile,” he said.
“I’ve been up and down these streets 12 miles and never had a problem before — not an issue, no warnings, no nothing.” McClintock said following the presentation of framed Certificates of Courage to the women.
“This is everybody’s dream of having a good outcome on this,” Colburn said. “We wish all of them had a good outcome; some do and a lot don’t.”
In other business the council:
• Heard a report from aviation consultant Tim Haskell regarding the status of projects at Kentucky Dam Airport as outlined in the annual capital improvement plan. “This document is required to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration each January,” Haskell said, “It (the plan) is a five-year projection of how the city spends the money available to it through the Airport Improvement Program. The city, which manages the airport for the state, receives $150,000 from the FAA annually. To be eligible for funding, projects must be identified on the Airport Layout Plan, which Haskell’s firm, in collaboration with the airport board, is preparing over the next 10 months. The airport also will benefit to the tune of $110,000 a year over the next five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. Hangars are specified as eligible for funding from those federal monies.
• Adopted on second reading an ordinance allowing the city to participate in a bond issue through the Kentucky Bond Corporation. The city applied for $550,000 to reimburse itself for two T-hangars at built at the Airport last year. Hangar rental fees will retire the bonds over 25 years.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to use the standard allowance for the local fiscal recovery fund through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city’s allotment was $648,692.30, half of which has been received, said City Clerk Glenda Adair.
• Learned the city’s audit for last year showed no compliance deficiencies. David Hampton of Kemper CPA Group, and his son, Christopher Hampton, performed the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.