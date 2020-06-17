The body of a partially-clothed woman was found Saturday in a shallow grave in a cemetery near Fredonia, and is being investigated by Kentucky State Police as a possible homicide.
According to the Cirttenden Press, the person is described as a young- to middle-aged woman whose body was found by a caretaker mowing the grass at Hill Cemetery off Ky. 91 in northwestern Caldwell County between Fredonia and Princeton.
According to Public Information Officer Rob Austin of KSP Post 2 in Madisonville, Kentucky State Police received a call at 6:33 p.m. Saturday regarding the discovery of a dead body.
Officials representing the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, the Caldwell County coroner’s office and Kentucky State Police were at the cemetery Saturday afternoon and into the evening as they processed the potential crime scene and recovered the body.
Caldwell County Coroner Dwayne Trafford said the corpse was sent to the state medical examiner in Madisonville. He said there is no preliminary indication of cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
