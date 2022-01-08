Woman who offered home to tornado victim ends offer

The Paducah Sun reported on Dec. 21 that Maureen Daley, a flight attendant for private flights living in Newport Beach, California, wanted to offer a spare room in her home to any tornado victim going through the loss of their own home after a Dec. 10 tornado tore a path through western Kentucky.
Her home in Newport Beach has a spare room that she said could shelter a tornado victim who lost their own home until they could get back on their feet.
It is more than 1,900 miles from Mayfield, but she wanted to do what she can to help.
“There’s got to be somebody my age who just needs a place to go to for a while until they clean up out there,” she told The Sun last month. “I just want to offer a bedroom to somebody out here in California, especially if they have nothing.”
Daley was driven to action after watching newscasts about the tornado.
“There was this one dude — I just wanted to grab him and say, ‘You can live with me,’ ” she said last month. “He had to escape — he had to hide because the wall collapsed. He was in a bathroom, sucking the air over where the bathtub should have been until he was found.
“I was just watching that. I don’t know how he survived, and now, he doesn’t have anything. Nothing — not a pair of socks. It just broke my heart. He kept saying how lucky he was and I thought, ‘I wish I had an ounce of him.’ ”
An email account was set up last month for those who wanted to take her up on her offer. On Wednesday, that account was taken down, as no one responded to the offer after two weeks.
Daley was disappointed, but took pride in making the offer.
“I’m just surprised that more people don’t do that,” she told The Sun on Wednesday. “I’m just absolutely shocked.
“If I told half of my friends, they’d be like, ‘What, are you crazy? You’re going to have a stranger in your house?’ Yeah. Yeah, I am.”
Daley said she understood why people were hesitant to take her up on her offer.
“I guess because people are skeptical to even offer it, what’s to say that’s why people are skeptical to even accept it?” she said. “They don’t know me.
“We tried; we really gave it a good shot.”
Daley said she may make the offer again if a similar situation happens.
“It would be a sad way (to offer a room),” she said. “Or, if somebody’s down on their luck — it doesn’t have to be because of a hurricane or tornado. I’ve been down on my luck.“There have been so many times when I’ve been lucky. Even going through hard times, I’ve been lucky. Just the right person, the right timing — serendipity.”
Daley talked about the phrase “Never block your blessings.”
“That’s all it is,” she said. “Everything we have, it’s all blessed. … Don’t block your blessings. That’s the worst thing you can do.”
