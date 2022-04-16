After four days of trial, a McCracken County Circuit Court jury found a Texas woman guilty Thursday evening of two counts of complicity to commit murder in the case involving the deaths of two Paducah residents.
A jury recommended a sentence of 25 years for Alexis Graham, 23, McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills told The Sun.
Additionally, a jury also found Graham guilty of one count of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.
Because the offenses fall under Kentucky’s violent offender statute, Mills said Graham would need to serve at least 80% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Graham and Mykweze Cox, 24, of Houston, on Aug. 22, 2020 in a case involving the shooting deaths of Justice Hicks, 23, and Victor E. Moore, 31, both of Paducah.
At the time of Cox and Graham’s arrests, police said a deputy was dispatched to an apartment on College Avenue after dispatchers received a 911 call stating that “there were people at the apartment that were not supposed to be there,” followed by a call from a neighbor 11 minutes later stating that shots had been fired. One victim died at the apartment, while the other died at a local hospital.
Deputies then were able to locate the suspects, Cox and Graham, and both were arrested within about one and a half hours after dispatchers received the 911 call regarding shots being fired, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
Police said that Cox admitted to detectives that he discarded the weapon used in the shooting. Deputies later found a semi-automatic handgun with rounds remaining in the magazine near where Cox was apprehended, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to police, Graham admitted during interviews with detectives that she went with Cox to the apartment to collect some money allegedly owed to Cox because of a drug debt.
Police said according to Graham’s statement, both Cox and Graham entered the apartment, where Cox entered a bedroom and got into an argument with the victims. Per Cox’s statement, the victims told the two to leave the apartment, but they refused until they collected their money. Then, Cox allegedly fired multiple rounds at both victims, according to police.
Cox will face trial in July for his alleged role in the incident. He is facing charges of murder, first degree burglary, first degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.