A McCracken County woman faces an abuse charge after she allegedly became frustrated with a crying 9-month-old child and shook them.
Melany Mohundro, 47, of Lone Oak was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of first-degree criminal abuse (child age 12 or under). She was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
According to a news release, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Sunday to a Bleich Road residence regarding a 911 call. It involved a 9-month-old child who was unresponsive and barely breathing.
The child was rushed to a local hospital and airlifted to an area pediatric trauma center, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation began into what caused the child to become unresponsive.
The sheriff’s office said doctors were able to find and examine signs and evidence of child abuse. It also said doctors determined the child was shaken violently, leading to the child being in medical distress.
The sheriff’s office said Mohundro was arrested after investigation alleged that Mohundro, acting as a caretaker, became frustrated with the child for crying and began to shake the child as a means of discipline.
