The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved a Code of Editorial Integrity of Public Media during its quarterly meeting on Friday.
WKU obtains the license for both WKU Public Radio and WKU PBS, and Friday’s vote highlights the university’s focus on press freedom. WKU’s President Timothy Caboni spoke with WKU Public Radio about the vote.
“As president, what I want everyone to understand is that it also has complete autonomy to ask any questions it wants to ask, pursue any stories it wants to pursue, without any interference from the institution, its leadership or its PR program,” Caboni told the radio station.
The vote comes amid WPSD Local 6’s ongoing investigation of Murray State University. A months-long investigation uncovered activity showing undue pressure and influence by the university’s highest ranking members on departments, individuals, WKMS Radio, its leadership and employees, as well as inquiries from radio reporters working on stories.
Documents obtained by WPSD Local 6 portray an award-winning public radio news department struggling with administrators, particularly Murray State University President Robert “Bob” Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions.
WPSD Local 6 amassed hundreds of pages of email correspondence, contracts, reports and other paperwork through multiple open records requests. Some of the documents came only after a ruling from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Murray State was in violation of the law. WPSD Local 6 also sued the university because WPSD Local 6 believes the school continues to improperly withhold or redact documents the public has a right to see. That lawsuit is pending. Other reporting includes questions about whether the radio station received budgetary punishment from the university.
Jackson and former WKMS station manager Chad Lampe have not agreed to be interviewed by WPSD Local 6 about incidents where university leadership clashed with the investigative arm of WKMS. The two have also not yet commented on any of the many conversations and emails exchanged about the “mission and vision of WKMS” that took place over a period of 19 months.
After 17 years, Lampe ultimately walked away from the station and its news department in June 2022.
WPSD Local 6 has invited Jackson and other high ranking university officials to sit down for on-camera interviews to explain their positions, thoughts and mindsets on the mission, purpose and role of WKMS Radio. WPSD Local 6 emailed all three on March 1 and none of them responded. WPSD Local 6 then called the offices of all three, left messages and none of them returned its calls.
The university did issue the following statement via email:
“Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
“The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS’ Vision which is as follows: ‘WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University’s public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts.’
“Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures.”
WKYU’s story published Friday notes that the university and radio station have clashed over the station’s investigative reporting, linking back to WPSD Local 6’s coverage.
WPSD Local 6 contacted Murray State for comment on the vote by the WKU Board of Regents. WPSD Local 6 specifically asked if Jackson would support the same position as WKU’s president and the board of regents. No one from Murray State has replied to the request for comment.
To read all of WPSD Local 6’s reporting about Murray State and WKMS Radio, a National Public Radio-affiliated station operated by MSU, go to wpsdlocal6.com.
