MAYFIELD -- Texas was caught off guard last week after a historic winter storm slammed the state and knocked out its power grid. Texans could not catch a break, however, as the storm and subsequent power grid collapse would set the stage for outlandishly high utility bills with some reaching into the thousands of dollars despite customers many not having power.
Western Kentucky is no stranger to winter weather, having experienced the infamous ice storm in January 2009 and several subfreezing days last week. West Kentucky RECC Communications and Media Relations coordinator Georgann Lookofsky said Kentuckians shouldn’t worry about similarly high electric bills since Kentucky’s rates are set and don’t deviate more than “maybe a fraction of a cent per month.”
The difference, Lookofsky said, is that Texas’s grid is separated from the rest of the nation and their electric market is deregulated.
“Those bills that we’re seeing, the ones that are in the thousands, most of those people have signed on with some sort of plan that works kind of like a variable rate mortgage, and the pricing is based on the actual price of the wholesale electricity,” Lookofsky said. “We don’t offer anything like that here. What we have are just very standard pricing.”
According to www.texastribune.org, when natural gas production and wind turbines in the Lone Star State froze, the supply of electricity was “choked off” while “demand skyrocketed.” The Public Utility Commission, appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, responded by allowing the wholesale market price for electricity to rise to $9 per kilowatt hour, which was a $7,400% increase over the typical average of 12 cents.
Atmos Energy Corp., which is based out of Dallas, Texas, distributes natural gas throughout much of Kentucky’s western half. Kay Coomes, the manager of public affairs for the Kentucky-Mid-States Division, said many of their “industrial customers chose a ‘transportation service’ where they purchase their gas through third party suppliers,” a service Atmos supports as it allows industrial customers to save on energy costs throughout the year.
She added that natural gas is a “tradable commodity” that is “affected by the laws of supply and demand.”
On whether Kentuckians could see exorbitantly high prices like in Texas, she could not provide a definitive answer. “So, we are still evaluating the situation and hopefully will know something for sure soon,” Coomes said.
Though WKRECC customers are safe from similarly high electric rates, Lookofsky noted they should still expect slightly higher bills as energy usage goes up in cold weather. While it varies depending on the home, it still takes more energy to heat when it’s colder outside, even if the thermostat remains unchanged.
She said some customers may point out that last year, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, their bill was much lower, but Lookofsky noted the daily temperature was 39 degrees at that time. In 2021, it was 15.5 degrees.
“I think that it may feel unusual to people simply because we have not had weather this cold for the past few years,” she said.
To help mitigate the higher costs, she provided a few tips for customers to implement in the cold, like:
- Minimizing the use of space heaters as they generally cost 15 cents an hour in electricity.
- Opening the curtains and letting the sunshine in, but closing them in the evening.
- Turning off lights, television and gaming consoles when they’re not in use.
Similarly, Coomes also provided some cost saving tips for Kentuckians:
- Turning down the thermostat by 5 degrees will save $10 for every $100 spent on heating costs.
- Weather stripping around windows and doors where most of the heat is lost.
- Wrapping the water heater in a thermal blanket.
More tips are also available at www.wkrecc.com and www.atmosenergy.com.
