Rotary

Asia Burnett, station manager of Murray’s NPR station WKMS, spoke Wednesday at this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting at The Carson Center in Paducah. Dixie Lynn, WKMS corporate support manager, also took part in the presentation.

 LAUREL SWANZ | The Sun

Asia Burnett, station manager of the NPR-affiliated station WKMS, and Dixie Lynn, corporate support manager of WKMS, spoke Wednesday to the Rotary Club of Paducah about the role of local radio journalism.

Operated by Murray State University, WKMS provides news and music for western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and southern Illinois.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In