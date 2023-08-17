Asia Burnett, station manager of the NPR-affiliated station WKMS, and Dixie Lynn, corporate support manager of WKMS, spoke Wednesday to the Rotary Club of Paducah about the role of local radio journalism.
Operated by Murray State University, WKMS provides news and music for western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and southern Illinois.
“It’s more than just a listening experience. Hopefully, it’s a learning experience and growth experience,” Burnett said, during this week’s Rotary meeting at The Carson Center. “Not everybody has the opportunity to go to four years of college and it’s really important for us to be able to be accessible to all people for free.”
In addition to news and music, WKMS leads numerous community engagement efforts, including art exhibits, classes/workshops and community events and collaborations.
“We’re not just news and music. We want to be there with people and a kind of community square for people,” Burnett said.
Lynn’s role at WKMS involves collaborating with local businesses and organizations to help spread their news and sponsor their growth.
“We are a public radio service, so we are here to serve the community,” Lynn said. “You can share your news with us. If your workplace is announcing an expansion, if you’re on a board for a nonprofit and you have a new service that’s being provided, or anything else that you think would be beneficial for a regional audience, please let us know.”
Burnett also discussed the significance of local journalism compared to larger-scale newsgathering.
“When things happen that are of national significance in the region, a lot of times national news will come for three days and say, ‘Oh, wasn’t this terrible’ and then they move on because something else happens in another city or another town,” Burnett said. “And so the importance of local media is to be here in the aftermath of things, to show what recovery looks like, what resilience looks like, what rebuilding looks like.”
She believes that radio can do this in a way that print sometimes can’t.
“I think the way radio tells stories is a little bit different. There’s emotions you can get in voices that maybe you don’t get when you’re reading it in print form.”
Despite the media landscape shifting away from traditional forms of print and radio in the internet age, Burnett hopes that people will continue to engage in local storytelling.
“We hear a lot about news deserts — papers going away, local journalism kind of dying in a lot of places,” Burnett said. “And it’s not until it’s gone that we’re like, ‘Wait, why isn’t someone covering that city council meeting?’ ‘Where is somebody to talk about this thing that just happened that’s pretty important?’ I’m hoping that people like that content enough that they’ll want to keep listening, even if they change the way they do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.