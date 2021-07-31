Gretchen Wetzel, Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative executive director, recently acknowledged that expanding the Eddyville training center was necessary to foster growth, and to meet the needs of clients and the community.
“I realized that our space wasn’t conducive to the growth that we envisioned to carry out,” said Wetzel, who gained her position last fall.
Currently, there are eight educational cooperatives in the state with WKEC serving 28 counties as the hub of the Pennyrile area. She noted that in August, at least one training is scheduled every day.
“The work we’re going to do is going to bring in a lot of folks,” Wetzel said.
At the moment, WKEC has only one training room to host programming and events. The construction improvement project includes adding three enclosed offices, a collaborative space for co-working and an additional training room.
Wetzel hopes the local economy will be stimulated by increases in sales and services and that restaurants, lodging and other tax revenue will result from the added traffic to the area. She said she thinks the majority of Eddyville businesses and services are poised to profit from the economic development.
“Eddyville is just a great location for us because it’s central to our district,” Wetzel said. “Like anything else, retail space is sort of becoming a thing of the past. So, I think the reinvention of the outlet mall is definitely a great possibility.”
She is particularly excited about new business opportunities for cafes and bookstores.
Wetzel said staffing will adjust to reflect the larger audiences attending WKEC for training and other programming. There are at least 10 employees working daily at WKEC.
Amanda Davenport of the Lake Barkley Partnership said the Lyon County Industrial Development Authority is acting as the Special Purpose Government Entity responsible for receiving and controlling Regional Development Agency Assistance Program funds.
The Lyon County Fiscal Court approved a resolution on July 8 authorizing a grant application for up to $70,000 in Tennessee Valley Authority funds under the RDAAP to be used for the WKEC expansion project.
The funds are administered by the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
“I’m very excited to see what happens with their expansion,” Davenport said. “It’s going to be a great regional hub to regularly bring people into the community.”
