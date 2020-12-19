To say it’s been quite a week for West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece would be an understatement.
On the heels of announcing Tuesday’s history-making $15 million donation to the college by philanthropist MacKinzie Scott, Reece was one of three finalists considered for the presidency of Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.
The job ultimately went to an internal candidate, Kathleen Plinske, executive vice president and provost, with Reece and Lee Ann Nutt, president of Lone Star College in Tomball, Texas, also considered.
The search process, which spanned several months, began with 57 candidates and was winnowed down to the three. The decision was announced Friday morning in a Zoom meeting of the college’s board of trustees. A search firm helped to find and recruit candidates.
“Valencia College actually pursued me, rather than me pursuing them,” Reece said. “It was certainly a great opportunity on the professional side. It is the premier winner of the Aspen Prize, the No. 1-ranked college in the country, and it is an incredibly large school with 70,000-some students and 7,000 employees.
“Having that professional opportunity, of course, would be incredible. But at the same time, on the personal side, my family’s been in Miami for 30 years, so it would have been moving closer to family.”
According to Reece, the transparent search process and candid candidate discussions in public session was a different experience.
“That, by far, was certainly the most challenging aspect of my professional career, getting familiar with the Florida Sunshine Law,” he said. “I’ve never seen nor heard of anything like that.”
However, he saw the experience overall as positive.
“When you think about it, being one of three finalists from a national search for the No. 1 college in the country, I believe, certainly speaks to my comprehensive and, my words, unique skill set to be able to compete at that level,” Reece said.
“Some of the feedback that they (trustees) dealt with was the size of the college I’m coming from. It really came down to continuity versus new and transformative, with the backdrop of all things COVID.
“I think that combination lent the advantage to the internal (candidate), because with an intern- al ... you know what you’ve got,” he said.
The Valencia experience — and the historic gift to the college culminating in the week — made things interesting, according to Reece.
Right now, he’s looking forward to developing plans for the legacy gift to the college that will be transformational for WKCTC. And, he appreciates the support he has already received from the community following Friday’s announcement regarding Valencia College.
“I’m deeply appreciative and humbled that so many people across this commonwealth and at this college have a genuine interest in me and what I’m trying to do here as president,” he said.
“That’s why I love this region of the world and came back to it twice.”
