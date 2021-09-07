C. Todd Birdsong, director of the Clemens Fine Arts Center at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, was accepted into “The Magic Silver Show: The Elena Diane Curris Juried Photomedia Exhibition 2021.”
Two of Birdsong’s photographic works, “Waking Light” and “Currently 900 (bent),” will be showcased in this year’s competition at the Murray State University’s Clara M. Eagle Gallery in the Fine Arts Center.
Birdsong said he is honored to be a part of this juried competition.
“I have the utmost respect for this exhibition because I know that the bar is set high during the selection process for the work considered into the show,” he said.
This year’s exhibition — on view from Wednesday through Oct. 18 — will present a survey of contemporary photo media in all aspects and genres of photography, film, video and moving image.
“The execution of my work takes the form of conceptual installations, performances and remote transmissions,” Birdsong said. “Concepts of indeterminacy and randomness are used to examine the ideas of mindfulness and being present in the moment of witnessing, understanding and decoding our daily lives.”
Birdsong, who produces several performing arts series for WKCTC and programs the visual arts exhibitions for the Clemens Fine Arts Gallery, received his master of fine arts degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in communication and media arts. He is an interdisciplinary artist who works with analog and digital processes within photography, sound and transmission art, time-based media and instrument making using found objects and electronics.
