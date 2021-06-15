By SUN STAFF
Workforce Solutions at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a free informational session to Kentucky businesses June 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (CT).
The session, Propel Kentucky 2021, is a virtual event with Workforce Solutions teams from the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, which includes WKCTC. The event will showcase the colleges’ customized training options for Kentucky businesses.
It will also serve as the official launch of the KCTCS Apprenticeship Services.
Propel Kentucky 2021 features business and industry leaders from across the state, representing several of Kentucky’s key sectors. Attendees will learn about the return on investment these businesses are experiencing because of their partnership with KCTCS Workforce Solutions.
“Having a skilled workforce is important now more than ever. Workforce Solutions is the solution providing relevant workforce training separating businesses from their competition,” said Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development.
“We hope our local businesses will join us to hear from company spokespersons sharing how what we provide works.”
The last 30 minutes of the session will be reserved for companies to connect directly with their local college in small groups.
For more information, contact O’Neill at 270-534-3206, or at kevin.oneill@kctcs.edu. To register for the virtual event, go to workforce.kctcs.edu.
