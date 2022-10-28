On Sept. 15, 1963, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed, killing four young Black girls and injuring many others. Sarah Collins, who lost her sister Addie Mae in the bombing, survived.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host "Remembering the Forgotten" with Sarah Collins-Rudolph who will share her story and journey on Nov. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. in Crounse Hall 101. The event is free and open to the public.
Stacey Watson, WKCTC assistant professor of history, was instrumental in inviting Rudolph to campus and will moderate the conversation.
"I am elated to create this moment for our students and the community. They get to listen and interact with Mrs. Collins-Rudolph, who is living history," Watson said. "What is a better source than a primary source?"
Rudolph, who was born in Birmingham in 1951, said she is looking forward to coming to WKCTC and sharing her story. "The students need to know people died to get the laws changed."
