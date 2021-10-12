The STEM 4 Girls Conference is back at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Nov. 2 for girls in fifth grade through high school. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
STEM 4 Girls is a free event that features hands-on activities and demonstrations to inspire the students to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The event will be in WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center from 5 to 8 p.m.
Registration is now open online at paducahchamber.org or by phone at 270-443-1746. Participants must pre-register to attend the event. Masks are required.
Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, a retired NASA astronaut, former educator and member of the National Challenger Board, will join the event virtually.
Metcalf-Lindenburger was selected by NASA as a mission specialist in May 2004. In February 2006, she completed astronaut candidate training, which included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in shuttle and International Space Station systems, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.
In 2010, she was a mission specialist on the crew of STS-131 — a space shuttle mission to the International Space Station — and logged more than 362 hours in space.
“We are excited to again be offering this program to inspire our local girls,” said Mellisa Duncan, director of the Challenger Learning Center at Paducah. “This is an opportunity for them to learn in a fun, educational environment, and hear from an amazing speaker.”
A snack dinner bag will be provided at check-in. Students will have a chance to win door prizes at the end of the event.
