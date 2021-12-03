WKCTC to host scholarship information event

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is providing an opportunity for Kentuckians to learn how they may qualify for up to 60 hours of free tuition.
WKCTC is hosting an information event on Dec. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. about the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. The event will be in room 101 in Crounse Hall.
WRKS offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate degree. The program covers the cost of tuition for technical programs in specific high wage, high demand fields like health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, construction and trades.
Trent Johnson, WKCTC admissions director, said now is a good time for people to think about pursuing a college degree or certificate, especially since prospective students can earn some degrees and certificates tuition-free.
“We want to help individuals learn more about the WRKS and to apply for the eligible programs to get started in their educational journey at WKCTC,” Johnson said.
WKCTC will also give away door prizes at the event.
Registration for spring classes at WKCTC is open. Prospective students can reach the admissions office for information about the WRKS event or WKCTC application information by emailing wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-534-3435.
