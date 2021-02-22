West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and Scholarship Night on Feb. 25 from 4-7 p.m. in its Emerging Technology Center, Room 109.
“Our focus is to provide our current students and prospective students with the help they need fill out their FAFSA and scholarship applications for WKCTC,” said Emily Peck, vice president of student services. “We want them to understand there are financial options available, and we can walk them through the steps to apply for assistance toward their education.”
In order to maintain social distancing requirements, students are required to sign up for FAFSA and Scholarship Application Night in advance with a maximum of 15 individuals in 30-minute blocks between 4-6 p.m. Masks are required. The link to register is https://kctcs.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/I6880q B07f420x6702cd70n.ssc.
“We have many other scholarship opportunities,” Peck said. “The deadline for 2021-22 WKCTC scholarships is March 1, so we encourage students to sign up for the FAFSA and Scholarship event on Feb. 25.”
Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Scholarship opportunities include the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, a program that offers free tuition up to 60 credit hours for Kentuckians in five high wage, high demand careers — health care, advanced manufacturing, construction, trades, IT, business and logistics. Students can earn certificates in these fields in four months or less.
Peck said those who are unable to attend on Feb. 25 may have their names added to a waiting list to be notified of future events.
For more information about WKCTC scholarships and the FAFSA, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu, click on “Affording College.”
