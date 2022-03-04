West Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting a free event to share job opportunities and available community resources from local and regional businesses and organizations.
The college’s Student Services office and this year’s One Book Read committee are working together on the event that will be held on Wednesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Haws Gymnasium.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Our students and community members are encouraged to attend the fair to meet employers, attend breakout sessions, gain new skills, and learn about community resources,” said Octavia Lawrence, WKCTC dean of students. She said more than 35 employers and organizations are registered for the fair.
Tyra Frick, who serves on the One Book Read planning committee, said the committee is happy to collaborate on this event, bringing together career prospects with local non-profits. The 2021-2022 One Book Read for the college is Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation, edited by American writer and literary critic, John Freeman.
The book is a compilation of poetry, essays and short stories from over 30 major contemporary writers who address varied social issues that include food insecurities and homelessness.
“This year’s One Book selection highlights varied forms of inequality in the U.S. The Career and Community Resources Fair allows us to share local non-profits with students and the community as both resources and potential career paths,” said Frick.
Businesses/community organizations that will present at the fair include representatives from the Kentucky State Police, CSI, Inc., NAMI, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, James Marine, Inc, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, several area hospitals and WKCTC.
A full list of participants can be found at onebookread.com in the “One Book Read Events” section.
