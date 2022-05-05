West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor more than 900 candidates for graduation during its spring commencement Saturday at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Paducah.
Dr. Chrystal Dilworth Henderson will be the featured speaker of the ceremonies, which will be held at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. McCracken County resident Michelle Graves, who was recently named to the 2022 KCTCS All-Academic Team, will be the student speaker at both ceremonies.
Henderson is no stranger to Paducah. She graduated from Heath High School and began her college education at Paducah Community College, one of the founding institutions of WKCTC. She transferred to the University of Louisville, where she received her bachelor of arts in biology and a doctorate of medicine.
A colonel in the United States Air Force, she completed residency training in family medicine and entered active-duty service in 2001. Henderson is the director of medical operations for the Department of the Air Force Inspection Agency, Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. In this capacity, among many extensive duties, she ensures medically ready airmen and ready medics for the combatant commanders as well as the delivery of trusted care for over three million healthcare beneficiaries. Before her current assignment, Henderson served as commander with the 509th Medical Group. She is a highly decorated airman and earned exemplary honors such as six Meritorious Service medals, two Afghanistan Campaign medals, two Global War on Terrorism medals, and two NATO service medals. She has deployed twice in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.
Graves said she enrolled at WKCTC to find out if she could make her dream career come true.
“I had put off my dreams of being a psychologist for years over fears that I was too old or that all my opportunities had passed me by,” said the 48-year-old. “Then one day, I thought, ‘so what!’ I could make new ones (opportunities). I’m still taller than the daisies, so until I’m not, I’ll just keep blooming.”
She said the decision to take a chance on herself, and enroll at WKCTC has been one of the best decisions she has ever made.
“The support I have received here has allowed me to become an even better version of myself. I never thought I could succeed as I have here. I’ve managed to work full time, start my intuitive art business, keep up my GPA, become a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and hold office as the secretary, as well as hold office as the secretary for the Student Art and Design Club.”
A self-proclaimed nomad, Graves said it’s not possible to claim a single place as her hometown because her heart is too big and full of love for so many places. “So, I call Mother Earth my home and other than the years raising my babies, I’ve never lived anywhere (not even the same town) more than three years.”
She said what she loves most about being a nomad is that “every time you land, you get the opportunity to re-create yourself. You could say that I am a master at re-creation. The one constant in each iteration has been my passion for creating joy and beauty to share with others.”
