To better assist students with registration for spring classes, the West Kentucky Community and Technical College student services offices will offer extended hours Jan. 4-7.
Classes begin at WKCTC on Jan. 10.
Those who need to register for Spring 2022 classes can visit the advising center in Room 106 of the Anderson Technical Building. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week.
“We offer extended hours to help students who need extra time to get to campus and need a more convenient time to register,” said Emily Peck, vice president of student services. “We are ready to meet the needs of students.”
Financial aid and scholarships are available for those who qualify. Scholarship opportunities include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship, a program that pays tuition for students who have not yet earned an associate degree in five high-wage, high-demand careers: health care, advanced manufacturing, construction or trades, information technology or business and logistics.
Students can earn certificates in those fields in four months or less.
WKCTC offers more than 200 different credential options in many career and academic programs. The college provides students with a variety of ways to begin classes to fit their schedules, including day, evening, online courses and a combination of in-person and online classes (hybrid).
For more information, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
