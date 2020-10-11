As part of National Health Education Week 2020 (Oct. 19-23), West Kentucky Community and Technical College continues its annual Salute to Healthcare Education by featuring alumni from the college who are currently working in local communities to meet regional health care needs.
Alumni who have graduated from nursing and allied health programs are sharing their stories of how WKCTC has had a positive impact on their lives and prepared them to work in the health care field and make a difference in the lives of their patients every day. The alumni stories will be shared on the WKCTC Facebook page during National Health Education Week.
Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of advancement and Paducah Junior College Foundation executive director, said thousands of aspiring students, like the featured alumni, have been trained at WKCTC and gone on to serve at a multitude of hospitals, clinics and physicians’ offices. She added, “Communities throughout the region turn to WKCTC as a trusted resource for competent, capable health care professionals whose life’s work is to serve their fellowman.”
According to the Kentucky Occupational Outlook to 2026 report, the state will need an additional 5,629 full-time registered nurses by 2026 over current numbers, a 12.2% increase, and demand in allied health fields is also anticipated, with a projected increase of 11%.
“With the anticipated growth in the demand for nurses and allied health professionals, it’s essential that the college be well prepared to meet the demand while maintaining our focus on excellence in education,” Emmons said. “We are taking steps now to ensure WKCTC can meet future staffing needs in the health care industry.”
Additionally, with the majority of WKCTC students defined as low income according to federal financial guidelines, securing employment as a registered nurse or other health care professional can be life-changing for graduates and can have a tremendous impact on their families and our region’s economy.
WKCTC offers nursing education programs leading to careers as a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse and nursing assistant. Allied health programs include dental assisting, diagnostic medical sonography, medical laboratory technician, radiography, physical therapy assistant, surgical technology, medical information technology, pharmacy technology and cosmetology.
For more information about WKCTC’s Salute to Healthcare Education, contact Emmons at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3084.
— Submitted by WKCTC
