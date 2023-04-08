Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 around the world with programs and activities held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Since it began in 1970, Earth Day now includes one billion people organized for action each year in more than 190 countries, according to earthday.org.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Earth Day event will participate with activities from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Paducah Farmers’ Market. The college invites the community to join festivities, which include vendors and live music. WKCTC clubs and organizations will also be on hand to provide information about campus and community resources, according to a news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In