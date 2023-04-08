Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 around the world with programs and activities held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Since it began in 1970, Earth Day now includes one billion people organized for action each year in more than 190 countries, according to earthday.org.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Earth Day event will participate with activities from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Paducah Farmers’ Market. The college invites the community to join festivities, which include vendors and live music. WKCTC clubs and organizations will also be on hand to provide information about campus and community resources, according to a news release.
“WKCTC is proud to be a part of the global Earth Day celebration, and to join others at the Farmers’ Market to celebrate locally with activities that will be fun for the whole family,” Anna Vaughn-Doom, WKCTC biology instructor and Sustainability Committee chair, said in a news release.
The college is also celebrating Earth Day on its campus with a week of activities on April 17-21. The public is invited to attend events that include a dendrochronology demonstration; showcasing/petting animals such as rabbits, mini horses, goats and sheep; walks on the nature trail (one with a favorite pet); and tree plantings.
The news release said this year marks the second consecutive time WKCTC has been named an official Tree Campus, USA by an Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
