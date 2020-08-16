West Kentucky Community and Technical College will open its fall classes Monday, but attending classes will be quite different from other fall semesters for the estimated 4,000 students.
Kate Senn, interim associate vice president for academic affairs, said the college will provide instruction using a variety of methods.
“We are going with a three-pronged approach,” Senn said. “We are having some classes which continue to meet twice a week or whatever their scheduled amount of time is, because those are classes that really need that face-to-face.
“We will continue to have online classes, and then, we also have hybrid classes. With the hybrid classes, it’s the best of both worlds. They would come to class for 50% of the course, and the other half would be online. This will help (students) potentially not have to come to campus quite as often and limiting the potential exposure.”
Senn said that some classes that are meeting in-person because of the need to gain hands-on experience are adjusted by the instructors as to what point in the semester certain topics are taught.
“That is with that potential — and this is in the back of all of our minds — to potentially need to go remote for a period of time in the fall,” she said.
Senn said that while WKCTC administrators don’t expect any change to the fall schedule, they are following the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines and following the direction of local health departments.
Students coming into the classroom are being asked to do a temperature self-check before coming to class and within the classroom.
“The expectation is that students will be required to wear a mask — masks will be required,” Senn said. “Social distance, hand-washing — and we do have hand sanitizer — and to help disinfect their own personal space (are expected).
“We’ve made sure that all of our classrooms allow for physical distancing; with the online classes, we’ve made sure that there’s plenty of student interaction and faculty content; and with the hybrid classes, balancing the best of both worlds: What can be covered well online will be, and what is best covered in person, we’ll do that.”
In other education news
• The Paducah Independent and McCracken County school boards will meet early this week to discuss reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year. The Paducah board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, while the McCracken County board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
