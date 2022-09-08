PADNWS-09-08-22 WKCTC TREES - PHOTO

West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Cameron Dorris (left) and Savannah Murt recently participated in the Urban Forestry Initiative, a program raising awareness for the ecological, social and economic benefits of trees in city areas.

 Contributed photo

West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Cameron Dorris and Savannah Murt recently aided the University of Kentucky with an ecological program by assessing area trees.

The Urban Forest Initiative is a UK and Lexington stakeholder-backed program raising awareness for the ecological, social and economic benefits of urban trees.

