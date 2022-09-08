West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Cameron Dorris and Savannah Murt recently aided the University of Kentucky with an ecological program by assessing area trees.
The Urban Forest Initiative is a UK and Lexington stakeholder-backed program raising awareness for the ecological, social and economic benefits of urban trees.
Under a UFI grant, Dorris and Murt spent two days identifying, assessing, measuring and GPS mapping trees near the Ella Munal Complex at 2010 Hendricks Street in Paducah.
Dr. Anna Vaughn-Doom, a biology instructor at WKCTC and licensed veterinary technologist, said efforts have generally cataloged trees on Paducah Housing Authority property. Collaborated data is available to the City of Paducah.
“Basically, it’s promoting forestry in urban areas,” Vaughn-Doom said, specifying air quality and tangential health incentives. “The GPS mapping also helps with databasing and knowing exactly where each tree is located, so we know the exact location if it needs any pruning, has fungi or parasites or needs any additional attention.”
The UFI grant runs until June.
“We’re hoping to keep it going,” Vaughn-Doom told The Sun. “We meet about once a month for different projects, and our hope is it continues past the grant date.”
Next month is the fifth annual Tree Week from Oct. 8-16, a statewide celebration and — more locally — a City of Paducah and WKCTC collaboration to promote urban forestry for individual and city health.
