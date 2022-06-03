Two students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College were chosen to represent the college as members of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s 2021-22 All-Academic Team.
Michelle Graves, who earned her associate in arts degree, and Anntoinette McCallum, who earned her associate in applied science degree, are both from McCracken County and represent WKCTC on the all-academic team.
Two students from each of the 16 colleges were chosen for the all-academic team based on a rigorous process that focused on academic performance and community service.
Others named to the 2021-22 KCTCS All-Academic Team include:
• Ashland Community and Technical College (CTC): Rhonda Deacon and James Pauley-Baker.
• Big Sandy CTC: Callie Blair and Madison Price.
• Bluegrass CTC: Kassidy Goodman and Chelsea Morgan-Ritchie.
• Elizabethtown CTC: Melissa Huggett and Molly New.
• Gateway CTC: Elisabeth Hopperton and Benjamin Wilson.
• Hazard CTC: Alexandra Howard and Keesha Mullins.
• Henderson CC: Samantha Henshaw and Scotlyn Vaughn.
• Hopkinsville CC: Gabriella Caceres and Haylee Vass.
• Jefferson CTC: Andrew Abner and Zachary O’Bryan.
• Madisonville CC: Joel Brinkley and Cordelia Vincent.
• Maysville CTC: John Cordle and Christy Kissick.
• Owensboro CTC: Kendyl Knight and Emma Sanchez.
• Somerset CC: Robert Ray and Trevor Schooley.
• Southcentral Kentucky CTC: Brundi Bailey and Belmara Rafael.
• Southeast Kentucky CTC: Mika Pascual and Kaitlyn Ramsey.
KCTCS also honored two Kentucky New Century Scholars. Robert Ray of Somerset Community College was named a New Century Workforce Pathways Scholar and Kendyl Knight of Owensboro Community and Technical College was named a New Century Transfer Scholar.
James Pauley-Baker of Ashland Community and Technical College was named a Gold Scholar on the Coca-Cola 2022 Academic Team.
The New Century Scholars program recognizes 104 scholars annually in the United States. Each Workforce Pathway Scholar receives special recognition at the Association of Community College Trustees Congress, while each New Century Transfer Scholar receives special recognition at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention.
