Registration for spring classes at West Kentucky Community & Technical College is now open. In addition, applications for financial aid and scholarships for the 2022-23 school year are now open.
The financial aid application openings coincide with the opening of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is now accepting filings for the 2022-23 school year. Students applying for financial aid or scholarships must complete a WKCTC admittance application and file a FAFSA application. FAFSA applications are free to fill out and can be completed online at studentaid.gov.
The spring term at WKCTC will run from Jan. 10, 2022, through May 8, 2022.
The scholarship application can be found online.
WKCTC director of admissions Trent Johnson encourages students to complete the FAFSA, apply for scholarships and register for classes early.
WKCTC is also offering assistance with filling out FAFSA applications. Assistance is available at the WKCTC Financial Aid office, by email at westkentucky-financialaid@kctcs.edu or by phone at 270-534-3467.
The college offers more than 200 different credentials in a variety of career and academic programs. Programs are offered in-person, online and in a hybrid mix of in-person and online.
More information about classes, admission and scholarships can be found at westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.