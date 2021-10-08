WKCTC selects One Book Read title

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s annual One Book Read work has been selected, the school announced in a Wednesday news release.
The community-wide reading effort will focus on “Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation” — a collection of poetry, essays and short stories from 36 writers addressing a variety of cultural issues edited by writer and literary critic John Freeman.
“There is much work to do in our divided nation, but these writers illuminate the many paths forward we might take in our efforts,” One Book Planning Committee co-chair Amelia Martens said. “We are excited by the varied perspectives and potential for greater understanding, which will benefit both our college and community at large.”
Authors in the book include Anthony Doerr, Ann Patchett, Roxane Gay, Rebecca Solnit, Hector Tobar, Joyce Carol Oates, Edwidge Danticat, Richard Russo, Eula Biss, Karen Russell and many more.
Freeman’s credits include serving as the editor of the literary magazine “Granta” and as the former president of the National Book Critics Circle. He is currently an executive editor at Knopf.
The One Book Read project is an annual community-wide effort to promote literacy and discussion of culturally relevant issues. The project encourages the community and area school districts to read the same book and discuss it in a variety of settings.
A schedule of ways to promote the One Book Read of Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation is being planned
