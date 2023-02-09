Community members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the renaming of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in honor of Curlee Brown, Jr., the first African American graduate of Paducah Junior College.
Brown’s family and family friends, along with WKCTC staff, members of the local NAACP chapter and other Paducah community members, came together to dedicate the office in honor of Brown. Officials also unveiled a portrait of Brown and his father Curlee Brown, Sr., who was one of the first presidents of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and was instrumental in the fight to desegregate then-Paducah Junior College, that now hangs in the entry of the diversity, equity and inclusion office.
WKCTC President Anton Reece said Wednesday’s dedication served as a celebration for those who paved the way for African Americans and other people of color to access a higher education through the community college.
“It is not lost upon me the significance that Curlee Brown, Jr. and the advocacy, fight to get into the then Paducah Junior College, can now be honored 60-plus years later by, clearly, an African American president of this institution. That moment is not lost upon me,” Reece said.
Reece said in the summer of 1949, Curlee Brown, Sr., who was president of the local NAACP chapter at the time, decided the time had come to desegregate the all-white Paducah Junior College.
In Septmeber 1949, Fred A. Wilson, Jr. sought admission to Paducah Junior College, but was denied because of his race. Attorney Joseph Freeland filed a lawsuit against PJC on behalf of Wilson. Ultimately, on Jan. 22, 1952, the federal court in Paducah issued a mandatory injunction restricting the college from excluding qualified African American students from enrolling at PJC.
On June 9, 1953, Curlee Brown, Jr. was one of four African American students who enrolled at PJC. In 1955, he became the first African American graduate of PJC. Then-Lincoln High School principal E.W. Whiteside congratulated Brown, a graduate of the all-Black Paducah high school, “on having kept the faith, for having worked diligently on having the determination to live up to your rights and opportunities.”
Curlee Brown, Jr. went on to serve in the armed forces in Utah as a microbiology assistant, and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University. In 1963, while he was a doctoral degree candidate at SIU, he died in a car wreck at the age of 27, leaving behind his parents, siblings, wife Norma Jean and two young daughters.
Jan Brown-Thompson, one of Curlee Brown, Jr.’s sisters, said their parents stressed the importance of gaining an education. Her father told his children education was an equalizer in society.
Brown-Thompson said she looked up to her brother, and it is gratifying to know that her brother’s convictions to gain an education in spite of the obstacles in his way serve as an inspiration to people in Paducah today.
“I’m hoping they understand the fight, they understand the struggle, and they will honor the struggle and remember all of the things that had to happen before this honor was bestowed upon him, the work that had to be done to lead to this moment,” Brown-Thompson said.
Reece credited Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary for giving WKCTC the idea to rename the diversity, equity and inclusion office after the college’s first Black graduate. Cleary said the idea came up after seeing Murray State University honor Dennis Jackson, the university’s first African American student athlete.
Cleary said he learned about Curlee Brown, Sr. and Curlee Brown, Jr. through other members of the Brown family who have told Cleary stories of the two throughout the years and shared what the two faced throughout the years to become successful.
The portrait of father and son inside of the Curlee Brown, Jr. Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion now serves as a reminder to students and staff of the trailblazers that came before them that made PJC, now WKCTC, a place for anyone, regardless or race, to further their education.
