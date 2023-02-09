PADNWS-02-09-23 WKCTC - PHOTO

Jan Brown-Thompson, second from left, and WKCTC President Anton Reece, third from left, unveil a portrait of Curlee Brown, Jr. and Curlee Brown, Sr. that will be displayed in the Curlee Brown, Jr. Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. WKCTC held a ceremony Wednesday to name the office after Curlee Brown, Jr., who was the first African American graduate of Paducah Junior College.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Community members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the renaming of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in honor of Curlee Brown, Jr., the first African American graduate of Paducah Junior College.

Brown’s family and family friends, along with WKCTC staff, members of the local NAACP chapter and other Paducah community members, came together to dedicate the office in honor of Brown. Officials also unveiled a portrait of Brown and his father Curlee Brown, Sr., who was one of the first presidents of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and was instrumental in the fight to desegregate then-Paducah Junior College, that now hangs in the entry of the diversity, equity and inclusion office.

