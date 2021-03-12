A pandemic and the restrictions that followed made having an in-person Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College out of the question this year. The college was still able to celebrate this area’s elementary and secondary educators, administrators and staff with a virtual program that premiered on WKCTC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel Thursday evening.
“As an educator, I know how stressful the last year has been. This pandemic has forced us all to adapt and to make sacrifices, and I am proud to say that our schools have met this challenge with courage and compassion,” said Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman in a recorded message in the program.
“Each day you have faced uncertainty and been asked to adapt on the fly. This is no easy task, but you have risen to it at every turn. And the educators we are honoring today in particular have taken an even greater step in building a world class education system for our kids.”
Faculty and staff from throughout the Jackson Purchase were nominated for awards in four categories: distinguished faculty for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth, distinguished faculty for grades sixth through 12th, distinguished administrators, and the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award, named for the wife of WKCTC President Anton Reece.
“The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from being able to recognize our regional educators and administrators with an in-person ceremony,” Reece said. “We did not want to miss the opportunity to honor our elementary and secondary partners and their service and dedication to students and their families in our region.”
The awards program was established in August 2017 to recognize pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members who have gone beyond their daily responsibilities and have worked tirelessly on behalf of students, parents and the community, according to a news release from the college. The recognition is for individuals in WKCTC’s service region, which includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, McCracken, Livingston and Lyon counties in Kentucky, and Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties in Illinois.
Students, parents, community members, and colleagues nominated more than 80 faculty, staff and administrators. Each nominee was then asked to submit an application. A selection committee made up of educators and business and community leaders then reviewed the fifty-nine submitted applications.
The winners and finalists in each category were:
Distinguished Faculty (Pre-K-5th grade) Award
Winner — Beverly Claybrooks, Fulton County Elementary School second grade teacher
Finalists — Brittany Riley, Morgan Elementary School technology resource teacher and Renda D. Childress, Reidland Elementary School Read to Achieve teacher
Distinguished Faculty (6th — 12th grade) Award
Winner — Danette Humphrey, Paducah Middle School instructional coach/GTC teacher)
Finalists — Stephanie Barker Ford, Reidland Middle School eighth grade language arts teacher and Greta Ramage, Livingston Central High School business and marketing teacher
Distinguished Administrator Award
Winner — Sondra Gibbs, Fulton County Elementary School principal
Finalists — Julie Workman Jackson, Fulton County Schools director of operations and Denise Ann Whitaker, Murray Elementary School principal
Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award
Winner — Marianna L. Romero, Reidland Elementary School Family Resource
Center director
Finalists — Jim Baurer, Murray Independent School District director of maintenance and Charles W. Ligon, Paducah Tilghman High School head custodial supervisor
In conjunction with the awards program, a scholarship for WKCTC students interested in K-12 teaching or educational support majors was established to encourage and assist the region’s future educators. Since the program’s inception, sponsors and other contributors have given $30,757 for the Regional Educators Program Future Educators Scholarship. Six students have received the scholarship thus far, according to the news release.
During the program, Reece also recognized four individuals with a special award to recognize their excellence in leadership and service to education. The President’s Awards went to Mike Miller, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center principal; Michael Wood, McCracken County Agriculture Program director; Steven Elder, WAVE River Counties Agriculture consultant; and Olivia Burr, a retired life-long educator, who served as the first Family Resource Center Coordinator in Paducah/McCracken County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.