West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received a $320,377 Advanced Technological Education grant from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. government’s independent science agency.
According to a WKCTC news release, the three-year grant will fund the college’s “Preparing Advanced Manufacturing Technicians for Industry 4.0” project, which will carry out a carefully researched project plan to improve technician education.
“We are excited to receive our first ATE grant from the National Science Foundation. This funding will enable WKCTC to advance the values of innovation and continuous program improvement for our students and also respond to the need of regional employers for highly skilled technicians,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said in a news release.
Advanced sensors robotics, and 3D scanning systems have begun to be adopted by area manufacturers since the COVID-19 pandemic and WKCTC needs to update curriculum to meet the need of industry in these areas, according to Jonathan Baker, assistant professor and program coordinator of the Industrial Maintenance Technology program. As principal grant investigator, Baker will lead the new initiative with support from the college and industry partners.
“Several of our industry partners have stated they welcome the opportunity to collaborate on this forward-thinking project to prepare students for technical careers that pay well and fuel economic development in the region,” said Baker. “We look forward to announcing the involvement of specific industry partners as the project gets underway.”
WKCTC faculty members Baker and Tim Driver began preparing the grant proposal in 2021 with mentoring and technical support from Mentor-Connect, which provides mentoring and technical resources to help two-year college faculty write competitive grant proposals, according to the news release. Mentor-Connect is an ATE project led by Florence-Darlington Technical College in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.
“We are really grateful to Mentor-Connect for the expert help in guiding us through the development of our project proposal and helping us to gain entry into the national ATE community,” Driver said.
According to the news release, the National Science Foundation’s ATE program focuses on the education of technicians who work in high-tech fields which drive the nation’s economy. Two-year community and technical colleges are the leading sources of technician education in the United States; faculty from these higher education institutions have had leadership roles in most ATE projects since the program began in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.