A West Kentucky Community and Technical College initiative is set to receive $106,580 after an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday.
WKCTC will use these funds to strengthen its LPN-RN Accelerated Bridge program — a curriculum that pairs online coursework with a simulation lab to allow students to complete their LPN-RN program in as little as a single year.
The monetary award is part of a package of two — totaling $256,580 — from the Delta Regional Authority to “expand workforce development” in western Kentucky, according release from the governor’s office.
This program is a part of the college’s effort to offset a nursing shortage.
“WKCTC is the primary source of RNs for the region, and a recent regional hospital survey predicted a sustained need for more graduates to meet workforce needs,” said Dr. Shari Gholson, WKCTC dean of nursing. “The quickest way to get more RNs into the workforce is for LPNs to upskill by becoming RNs through our LPN-to-RN Accelerated Bridge program.”
This program, according to the school, could train up to 45 LPNs.
“A well-trained workforce is crucial when it comes to maintaining the state’s strong industrial position and providing stable jobs with good wages for Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “These two programs will help fill vacancies in important industries and will build an even stronger workforce in western Kentucky.”
The other $150,000 will be going to the Green River Area Development District to support the Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Registered Apprenticeship program there.
These projects were selected as part of a $1.6 million total investment in workforce training programs across the Delta Region. WKCTC and GRADD were specifically selected because at least one partner employer with each demonstrated a real need for skilled workers to make up for the hardships of industrial downsizing, business closures and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More details on DRA’s programs are available at www.dra.gov.
DRA Designee and Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene elaborated on how important these grants are for creating “opportunity and a ready workforce in western Kentucky.”
“These programs will create real opportunity for western Kentuckians by offsetting many of the challenges the region faces, like job loss, declining industry and continued economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Keene said. “DRA is an invaluable partner and has invested in programs that will make a difference for Kentuckians for generations to come.”
Beshear’s investment in Green River will train 10 water/wastewater systems operations specialists in Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties.
