The HealthCare Counts Campaign Committee unveils Thursday evening the total earned in the year and a half of raising funds. The money will go to train and prepare nurses and health professionals at West Kentucky Community and Technical College to combat the growing need for nurses and health professionals in the aging state.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has raised $3.6 million through its Healthcare COUNTS campaign to advance the education of health care professionals for the region and Kentucky as a whole.

WKCTC concluded more than three years of fundraising Thursday evening at its Healthcare COUNTS campaign celebration.

