West Kentucky Community and Technical College has raised $3.6 million through its Healthcare COUNTS campaign to advance the education of health care professionals for the region and Kentucky as a whole.
WKCTC concluded more than three years of fundraising Thursday evening at its Healthcare COUNTS campaign celebration.
“We kicked off fundraising one year ago, many of you were here last October,” said Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president for institutional advancement and executive director at Paducah Junior College. “Our purpose tonight is really to say ‘Thank you,’ and to let you know about the progress and where we’ve come out of this.”
The event honored the 35 donors who contributed more than $1,000 to the campaign, as well as the 13 individuals and companies that provided major gifts to the program of between $25,000 and $200,000.
Funds raised through the campaign help PJC and WKCTC address a growing need for nursing and health professionals. According to Kentucky Labor reports, there are more than 30,000 open positions for registered nurses, 8,000 open positions for licensed practical nurses and at least 26,000 openings for allied health professionals.
Western Kentucky alone has more than 1,700 open positions in nursing.
Much of this growth and increase in the number of available jobs can be traced to Kentucky’s aging population and has been greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s projected by the U.S. Census Bureau, that by 2030, one in five Americans will be 65 years old or older.
“Tonight, we continue that purposeful focus on supporting the programs that impact the health care of our community,” said Shari Gholson, dean of nursing and allied health programs.
“The allied health and nursing programs champion student success. Our success is reflected in higher average pass rates higher than the national average and program completion rates. And the majority of our programs consistently have a 100% job placement rate. These significant measures of success would not be achieved without many of you in this room.”
The $3,607,833.58 raised includes contributions from 75 donors, as well as matching funds from Paducah Junior College Foundation and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for a portion of the funds raised.
The campaign was the last overseen by Emmons, who recently was announced as philanthropy director for the University of Kentucky’s western region.
“I’m so encouraged by the generosity of Paducah,” she said.
“I think there are a lot of people in Paducah and the surrounding communities who really know the importance of education and how to help make it happen. Moving from WKCTC to UK and still working in philanthropy is so gratifying in that I’ll continue to work to help make higher education opportunities possible for students. It’s been great working at WKCTC and I think it will be equally great working for UK.”
