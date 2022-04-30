In its honors award ceremony Thursday evening, West Kentucky Community and Technical College posthumously honored Kalyn Nicole Williams, a student in the college’s dental assisting program.
Williams was killed in a car accident in November on I-24, leaving behind many friends and family, including her mother and sons.
“She had three kids,” Dana Mumford, Kalyn’s mother, said. “Anytime she wasn’t at school, she was with them. Her whole life was always in school and her boys. She wasn’t selfish. Nothing was ever about her.”
Williams was 24 years old at the time of her death.
The honors ceremony celebrated Williams’s academic success by awarding her the Excellence in Dental Assistance award in recognition of her dedication.
“This award goes to the student who shows outstanding dental assisting skills in all aspects, leading by example and a commitment to learning,” Shari Gholson, the Nursing and Allied Health dean who presented the award to Mumford, said.
“There is no one who better exemplified this than our late student Kalyn Williams.”
She went on to explain their reasoning and why she was chosen.
“To understand how impressive Kalyn was and her dedication to the program, you should first know she was a single mom of three beautiful young boys,” she said.
“Not only did she balance being a full-time student with being a wonderful mother, she did all of this driving to and from Hopkinsville for class every day. She was always the first one here, completely prepared for class with no excuses.
“Her patience to learn and to do her best made her a great example for all students and a friend to all, as well. Her life was cut short Nov. 23, 2021. She was one patient shy of earning her industry awards certification and Radiation Health and Safety Certificate,” said Gholson.
“Her smile and spirit would light up a room and we were honored to have her in our dental assisting class. We have presented this excellence in dental assisting award and honorary Radiation Health and Safety Certificate to her mother in Kalyn’s memory.”
The award was presented to Kalyn’s mother and her oldest son, Kyree Lawson, 7.
“It is such an honor to receive this award for her,” Mumford said. “I almost felt like all of her hard work had been for nothing. And then for them to honor her in such an amazing and gracious way. Its something that I can give to her boys and that gives her a legacy so that I can show them what their mom did and how hard she worked for them. Its just amazing.”
Williams was one of the 75 students that were honored at the ceremony, in fields ranging from STEM to cosmetology and culinary arts.
Dr. Anton Reece, president of WKCTC, said these are WKCTC’s “best and brightest” and he looks forward to seeing their futures.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
