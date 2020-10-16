Part of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s mission is to foster student success which includes preparing students to transfer to universities.
During National Transfer Student Week, Oct. 19-23, WKCTC will join the 15 other colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for the Thriving Through Transfer Fair, a virtual transfer event. Students who intend to transfer can learn more about their university of interest and connect directly with representatives who can answer questions.
In 2018-19, the latest numbers available, nearly 14,000 students in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System continued their education by transferring to a KCTCS four-year partner.
“We have found online transfer fairs to be very successful in the past,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said. “In today’s world, it’s also a safe way for our students to learn as much as possible about their transfer options from our many four-year partners.”
Statistics show community college transfer students do as well or better than students who started their education at a university. Further, KCTCS students can save as much as $32,000 by taking their first two years at a community college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.