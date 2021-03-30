A family mystery, an open secret, the legacy of racism and lingering injustice.
These are just a couple of things that Chanelle Benz, author of “The Gone Dead,” West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s One Book Read experience for the year, will be discussing during Tuesday night’s talk.
Benz’s talk will be aired live on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m.
Though she currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee, Benz has lived in Louisiana and in Mississippi, where “The Gone Dead” takes place.
As she describes it, the 2020 novel is “a story about a young woman (Billie James) who inherits her father’s tenant shack in a small Mississippi Delta town. She hasn’t been there in about 30 years — since she was a little girl — and when she gets to town and she walks around, she starts to discover that the circumstances of her father’s death might not be what she thought.”
Her inspiration is rooted in boredom. While living in Mississippi, she would frequently drive around to places of historical note. Her explorations led her to the Mississippi Delta.
“It’s very rural and lush and beautiful, but it’s also sort of desolate and abandoned, but for the most part poor,” she said. “It’s a place that feels very haunted. The past is very palpable in the air.”
That area, full of abandoned houses, barns and farms and vestiges of the antebellum period, would become her setting after another discovery. A website full of Civil Rights era cold cases telling the tales of the murders of Black men, women and children.
“I was astonished by all of these names and stories I had never heard of. I’d heard of the Mississippi Three (which is depicted in the film ‘Mississippi Burning’) but other than that I had never really heard of these,” she said. “I was shocked by how open they were and how it just seemed like this forgotten part of our past.”
She was particularly drawn to the case of Clifton Walker, a man killed “for riding in an interracial carpool.” Years later, Walker’s children said in a documentary, they would pass people on the street in their town that knew who did it and how it had happened or even the people who had actually perpetrated the crime. This is the feeling the author wanted to evoke in her story.
“That really struck me — the living in a place where other people have the key, the answer, to a childhood trauma that you yourself can barely remember but it’s shaped your whole life,” Benz said. “I wanted to write about the legacy of that.”
Britton Shurley, who co-chaired the selection committee for this year’s One Book Read along with Dr. Tyra Frick, summed up the committee’s thoughts for The Sun.
“The One Book Selection Committee was drawn to the layers and depth of ‘The Gone Dead,’ ” he said. “On one hand, it’s very much a novel about Billie James’ journey of self-discovery and family history. At the same time, through Billie’s journey and her family’s history, it’s also a novel that asks readers to look more deeply at America’s own history of racial injustice and inequality.”
In past talks, Benz added, students have latched onto the idea of institutional racism, inequality and the historical wounds that can fester in a small town over race. These are ideas that she expects to surface again tonight, especially after the year everyone has had.
“A lot of people seem to be craving healing, reconciliation, moving on and having some lightness after this pandemic and everything that 2020 and 2021 have put us through, but you can’t have that without a reckoning and talking through it,” she said. “I’m not saying this book has the right answers but it’s asking questions about that.”
