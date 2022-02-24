West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be operating on a delayed schedule today (Feb. 24) due to inclement weather.
Classes begin at 10 a.m. Evening classes will be held as scheduled unless cancellation is announced. The full delayed class schedule can be found in the weather policy at westkentucky.kctcs.edu.
“The college operates on a delayed schedule as road conditions in the early morning are expected to improve later in the day,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “We encourage students, faculty and staff to please use caution driving and walking on campus throughout the day.”
