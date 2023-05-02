More than 80 faculty, staff, community leaders, teachers, childcare directors, and students attended the official open house and ribbon cutting of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Education Discovery Center (EDC) April 27.
“The EDC is a designated classroom for WKCTC students studying to teach early childhood through high school, birth through the 12th grade,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility that will help combat a national teacher shortage — there’s a lot of urgency around getting committed teachers into the classroom,” he said.
Dr. Reece added, “It’s an incredible opportunity for our students with learning opportunities through technology, innovation and networking as they develop their professional skills to meet industry standards in the workforce.”
The vision for the EDC began over eight years ago when the designated classroom played a critical role in the accreditation process for WKCTC’s Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education (IECE) program.
“The program has reached the milestone of national accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), built partnerships with Murray State University with the 2 + 2 program, forged relationships with community partners — many of whom are here today — and offered early childhood education scholarships each year through the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority,” said Greta Henry, IECE program coordinator.
She added, “IECE is a time to build the foundation of all future learning. All learning starts in early childhood- what an inspiring time for our students to make a difference in the lives of children as they also work with families, the community, and the profession in inclusive settings,” she said. “Not all superheroes have capes, many have education degrees.”
WKCTC Education Coordinator Pat Blaine shared how the decor of the classroom affected some of her students when they first stepped into the EDC last fall.
“I almost cried when the students started entering the room and one of them exclaimed, ‘This is such a happy place!’ ” Blaine said. “I knew then that we were on the right track...and this is one of the highlights of my career.”
Blaine said she believes that there are three concepts that best describe the goal (of the EDC)-a welcoming space, flexibility, and high-tech. She explained how the moveable, durable, furniture can be reconfigured to almost every need, and allows for different activities such as projects, teamwork, study groups and conferencing.
“The amazing technology (with interactive capabilities) has allowed us to have guest speakers in real-time who might not have otherwise been able to be with us in the classroom, and we have given our students opportunities to learn how to use the technology, and be better prepared for the workforce in education,” Blaine said.
Advocacy for education is still so important today — that was part of Cornelia Reece’s message. A retired educator of over 30 years, and a continued advocate for early childhood councils and Head Start education, Mrs. Reece, who is the wife of Dr. Anton Reece, said that “all stakeholders — the children, the parents, the teachers, and the community — have a voice in advocacy.” She added that advocacy is about “building relationships, seeking resources, building partnerships, providing opportunities for growth, and being the voice for the stakeholders...and it’s a team effort.”
WKCTC education students Joseline Tovar, president of the Early Childhood Educators Club, and Amy Hamilton, president of the Aspiring Educators Club, also spoke. Joseline shared about how the EDC has changed her education experience since she first became a student at WKCTC, and she thanked “all who continue to help the students succeed in all that we do.”
Hamilton said through tears, “The first time I walked into this classroom and looked around, it brought me right back to my elementary school days. I had this feeling of happiness and joy in my heart.” She is graduating at next month’s WKCTC commencement on May 8, and will transfer to the Murray State University, Paducah Campus to pursue her education.
All speakers took time to thank the many who helped transform the vision of the EDC into a reality, including vital community partners, the college’s campus operations and information technology teams, faculty, staff and administrators.
Dr. Reece said the event is one of the cornerstones of WKCTC’s 20th anniversary as a consolidated college. Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Technical College consolidated to form today’s WKCTC. Reece added more events are planned to celebrate the college’s anniversary this year.
