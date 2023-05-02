WKCTC EDC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah officially opened its Education Discovery Center with an April 27 open house and ribbon cutting. Cutting the ribbon (left to right) are WKCTC education student Joseline Tovar, Cornelia Reece, Greta Henry, WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece, Pat Blaine and WKCTC education student Amy Hamilton.

 Contributed photo

More than 80 faculty, staff, community leaders, teachers, childcare directors, and students attended the official open house and ribbon cutting of West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Education Discovery Center (EDC) April 27.

“The EDC is a designated classroom for WKCTC students studying to teach early childhood through high school, birth through the 12th grade,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility that will help combat a national teacher shortage — there’s a lot of urgency around getting committed teachers into the classroom,” he said.

