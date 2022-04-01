West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a series of free trainings for minority small business owners and new entrepreneurs to learn how to enhance and build their enterprises.
All training sessions will be held every two weeks on Tuesday evenings, beginning on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the W.C. Young Community Center at 505 Eighth Street. One-on-one consultation opportunities will also be available at these sessions, which run through July 26.
Topics addressed at the training sessions include business planning, funding, navigating the system, learning about the legal structure and business licensing, dealing with personnel and human resources, record keeping, taxes and expansion.
“We are honored to have this opportunity to provide these ‘tools for success’ for our area minority small businesses,” said Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of regional workforce training and economic development.
“Throughout the series, other minority business owners will share best practices, do’s and don’ts, pain points, and the joys of being a small business owner and entrepreneur,” he added.
Funding for the training series is made possible through a grant that philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott awarded to WKCTC in 2020 via the National Philanthropic Trust.
The donation, the largest in WKCTC’s history, supports the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) opportunities for educational attainment and workforce training for marginalized students.
The WKCTC Guarantee, a seven-sector framework for grant utilization, was created to support various community DEI efforts like the minority small business training series.
Participants can register for the small business training by calling 270-534-3821 or 270-534-3444. For more information, contact O’Neill at kevin.oneill@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3206.
