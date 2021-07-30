West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering eligible students up to $1,500, through its federal stimulus funds.
School officials announced Wednesday that the college will distribute about $3.2 million to students who are enrolled in courses this fall, according to a news release. The funds come from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
WKCTC officials said eligible students must be seeking a certificate, diploma, or degree. They also need to have completed the 2021-2022 FAFSA and be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours.
The grant awards will range from $1,000 to up to $1,500 for qualifying students. It can be used for education-related expenses or emergency costs related to COVID-19, such as tuition, food, housing, health care and childcare.
WKCTC has already forgiven more than $1 million in student debt, according to the news release. It has removed many financial barriers for students, by bringing student account balances from spring 2020-spring 2021 to zero.
“We know some of our students have had to make difficult decisions such as deciding whether to use their money to go to college or support themselves or their families,” WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece said in the news release.
“Putting education on hold is not an easy choice for students, their families and even our community. Funds like those available through the federal emergency relief fund don’t happen every day. If ever there was a time to a pursue a college degree, now is that time.”
WKCTC’s fall classes start on Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.