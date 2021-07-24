West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be offering special extended hours to assist students in enrolling and registering the fall 2021 semester.
Fall classes begin Aug. 16, but the school plans to offer seven days of extended hours over the next couple weeks where WKCTC representatives from admissions, advising, financial aid and the business office will be in the Anderson Technical Building to help students through every step of the enrollment process.
The representatives will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 3, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9-13.
WKCTC offers more than 200 different credentials in a variety of career and academic programs. The college not only offers traditional two-year transfer Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Fine Arts degrees, but also offers Associate in Applied Science degrees, diplomas, and certificates in several technical fields.
Programs include criminal justice, diesel technology, health science technology, interdisciplinary early childhood education, industrial maintenance technology, nursing assistant, business and welding technology, and many others.
For more information, call 270-534-3435 or use the school’s class search tool at www.west kentucky.kctcs.edu/class-search.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.