West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering another way for prospective students to enroll in classes for the Spring 2022 semester with a drive-up registration event Nov. 19.
The WKCTC Student Services team will be available in various tents outside the Anderson Technical Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students may drive up, park, and visit each area for help with admissions, scholarships, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), financial aid questions, advising and more.
“This is a way for us to assist students with each step of registration, including ways to help pay for college,” said Trent Johnson, WKCTC admissions director. “Now is the time to fill out the FAFSA, apply for scholarships and select classes for spring, and we’re here to help.”
WKCTC offers more than 200 different credentials in a variety of career and academic programs. The college not only offers traditional two-year transfer Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Fine Arts degrees, but also offers Associate in Applied Science degrees, diplomas, and certificates in several technical fields. Many certificates could be earned in four months or less.
For more information, contact the WKCTC Advising Center at wkct cadvising@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.