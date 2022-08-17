West Kentucky Community and Technical College's 12-week classes begin September 12. Classes offer flexibility, meeting Tuesday evenings and online.

"We understand life is busy, money is tight and time is valuable. We have 12-week class opportunities that can help students save time and money. They can begin with two classes to help them get a jump start on the spring semester," said Chase Durrance, interim dean of students.

