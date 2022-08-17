West Kentucky Community and Technical College's 12-week classes begin September 12. Classes offer flexibility, meeting Tuesday evenings and online.
"We understand life is busy, money is tight and time is valuable. We have 12-week class opportunities that can help students save time and money. They can begin with two classes to help them get a jump start on the spring semester," said Chase Durrance, interim dean of students.
The F.A.S.T. Track Evening Business Program, tailored to meet the needs of adults who want to earn a degree in business administration, is also available in the 12-week format.
Financial aid and scholarships are available. The college has two new scholarships: the WKCTC Adult Promise for new students who are 25 years old or older, and the MacKenzie Scott Opportunities Scholarship (S.O.S.) for new students who are 24 years old and under. Scholarship criteria and applications are on the WKCTC website.
"Take a step toward your degree, diploma or certificate at WKCTC. We're invested in you. You're worth it," said Durrance.
