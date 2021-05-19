West Kentucky Community and Technical College was named a Finalist with Distinction in the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence program Tuesday, placing the school in the top five community colleges in the nation.
The honor, presented in a virtual ceremony originating from Washington, D.C., comes with a $100,000 prize. This marks the fifth time WKCTC has been recognized in the Aspen Prize program, having been a finalist in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017. The college was also a Finalist with Distinction in 2011 and 2015.
A crowd of approximately 75 WKCTC faculty, administrators and staff watched the ceremony in the Clemens Fine Arts Theatre, anxiously awaiting the results. WKCTC’s name was the next-to-last name announced, as one of three finalists with distinction, just before San Antonio College was revealed as the overall winner.
“It reminds me so much of watching the Oscars, or a pageant,” said Anton Reece, WKCTC president, speaking remotely from a leadership team meeting of Kentucky Community and Technical College system leaders in Versailles.
“But seeing that we were there until the very end in the top three with distinction is incredibly huge. I’m just very, very proud of all of you.”
Reece said he accepted the award “on behalf of the incredible and dedicated faculty and staff, WKCTC Board of Directors, PJC Foundation, KCTCS and regional community stakeholders. It was wonderful to be one of the runner-ups to the overall winner.
“It’s an exciting day for our college and great to once again hear WKCTC on a national stage,” he said, noting the award “speaks to our dedication to student success, resiliency and excellence.”
The $1 million Aspen Prize, awarded every two years since 2011, recognizes outstanding institutions selected from more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide.
The Aspen Prize assesses performance in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equity in access and success for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, and leadership and institutional culture.
As the winner of the 2021 Aspen Prize, San Antonio College will receive $600,000. In addition to WKCTC, Broward College and San Jacinto College were also recognized as Finalists with Distinction and Amarillo College was named a Rising Star. Each will receive $100,000.
WKCTC’s graduation and transfer rate in 2018 was 55%, 9 percentage points above the national average; the graduation rate for students who receive federal Pell Grants because of financial need was 43%, compared to 25% for community college students nationally.
On average, five years after graduating with an associate degree, WKCTC alumni earn $37,000, $10,000 more than all newly hired employees in the county.
The Aspen Prize winner, Finalists with Distinction, and Rising Star were announced by Aspen Prize jury co-chairs Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Ruth Williams-Brinkley, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States.
They led a distinguished jury of education, business, and nonprofit leaders to select the top colleges-part of a rigorous, 18-month review process that included the examination of extensive data on performance and improvements.
“Being a Finalist with Distinction for the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program demonstrates West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s high standards and commitment to students,” said Paul Czarapata, KCTCS president.
“The entire KCTCS family is proud of the extraordinary team at WKCTC.
Among the audience at the Clemens Fine Arts Theatre was Barbara Veazey, who preceded Reece as WKCTC president and took part in earlier Aspen Prize winner announcements.
“I remember being on that stage, but in person, the very first time with Jill Biden, when the award was given,” said Veazey, referencing the First Lady who also spoke virtually during the lead-up to the announcement of the winners Tuesday.
“It was an awesome experience at that time. You want to win it every time, but I don’t think that we, many times, fully appreciate what that award actually means.
“To be one of the top 10 now, certainly it has happened before and it has happened again. It is such an important happening for this community and for the state of Kentucky to have a college you know has that success rate.
“But the success rate fully hinges on the outcome of your students coming in the door and graduating on the other end,” Veazey said.
“So, I’m proud of the college. I wanted them to win, I wanted them to be No. 1 ... but I can’t minimize at all what this means.”
