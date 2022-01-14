WKCTC mask requirement continues into spring semester

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is continuing to require students, staff and visitors to wear a mask while inside of a campus building, the college confirmed to The Sun on Thursday.
WKCTC’s last masking policy update came in early August before the start of fall semester classes. Since then, students, staff and visitors have been required to wear a face mask or fabric covering to enter WKCTC facilities. This mandate was for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people on campus.
Each of the colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System also has a person assigned as a “Healthy at Work officer” who is available to answer questions about the college’s practices and policies.
Bridget Canter, a WKCTC Healthy at Work officer, said WKCTC is continuing to encourage students and employees to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distance in addition to the mask requirement. Canter said WKCTC does not require students or employees to disclose their vaccination status.
“While students and employees are not required to disclose or provide proof of their vaccination status, WKCTC continues to encourage vaccination,” Canter said.
WKCTC’s policy also requires students to stay off campus if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, chills, cough or a sore throat.
Kate Senn, associate dean of academic affairs, said WKCTC also offered a variety of online classes for the spring semester. Additionally, all WKCTC classes have a way to post class materials online through Blackboard, a course management online system that students and professors can access. Senn said having this online system helps faculty if they temporarily need to move classes online.
“All courses at WKCTC have a Blackboard shell that allows faculty to share materials if individuals need to be remote for shorter periods of time. Our experiences over the past 20 months have prepared us to support our students and continue instruction as situations evolve,” Senn said.
