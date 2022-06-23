A new scholarship will be offered at West Kentucky Community and Technical College starting this fall to help adults in western Kentucky pursue higher education opportunities.
WKCTC has launched the Adult Promise Scholarship for adults 25 years and older who are entering WKCTC as first-time students and have not previously earned an associate degree or higher degrees. The scholarship covers tuition for up to 30 credits hours over two semesters.
Adults who live in McCracken, Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall or Trigg counties are eligible for this scholarship.
Octavia Lawrence, interim vice president of student services, said this newly established scholarship would make higher education more accessible for adult learners in the region, especially for those who have families or those looking for a career change.
“Providing this scholarship is helping a portion of our student population that we don’t normally focus on in terms of financial needs when it comes to our scholarships,” Lawrence said.
Adult students often have additional needs, not often seen with traditional college students that start classes right after high school, that may impact their ability to afford college classes, WKCTC President Anton Reece added. In addition to some taking time to raise families, other hurdles have arisen over the last couple of years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation causing the cost-of-living to increase.
“We felt it was important for us to be proactive in providing a pathway financially [to attend WKCTC], removing those financial barriers for access, particularly to our adult students,” Reece said.
“It was very important for us, and it is one of our key focuses, certainly, that we are providing and meeting the needs of our adult students.”
Reece said the Adult Promise Scholarship aims to have a regional impact and aims to expand education and career opportunities available for non-traditional students.
To qualify for the Adult Promise Scholarship, students must be admitted into WKCTC as a degree-seeking student, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), complete the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application (for certain degree programs), and complete at least six credit hours each semester. Additionally, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA.
The Adult Promise Scholarship will cover the remaining tuition costs after all other financial aid or third-party payments, such as Pell Grants and funds from the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, are applied.
Those who wish to learn more about the Adult Promise Scholarship are encouraged to contact Sydney Nelson in the WKCTC admissions office at Sydney.nelson@kctcs.edu or (270) 534-3411.
WKCTC’s fall semester classes begin on Aug. 15.
