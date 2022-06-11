The next generation of western Kentucky culinary connoisseurs is learning the basics behind how to make classic meals and treats at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Kids Culinary Camp.
Rising fifth and sixth graders worked with chef Laura Farrell this week and learned how to make items like pizza dough, Dutch baby pancakes, snickerdoodles and rosemary pork loin in a professional-style kitchen at WKCTC.
Farrell said the camp, which is in its second year, is a way for students to get involved in the kitchen at a young age, and take cooking skills back home to their families.
“I have children of my own, and teaching them to cook has really been a special thing. I do believe kids need to have life skills,” Farrell said. “That sort of was the idea behind this camp, that kids need to know how to cook and they need to help in their family.”
In addition to cooking, students also learned about how to keep their kitchen spaces clean and sanitized. Farrell also taught the students about fine dining plate settings and some of the reasons behind why plates and cutlery are arranged in a certain way in fine dining settings.
The 13 students in this week’s culinary class sported white aprons personalized with their artwork.
Farrell was excited to see these students be able to bring some knowledge into the program and to build on it. The students were able to identify some food profiles, like which foods were spicy and which foods had hints of nut in them, which Farrell said was a good skill to build on.
The Kids Culinary Camp at WKCTC continues next week with a new batch of students.
