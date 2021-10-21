WKCTC kicks off 'HealthCare COUNTS' campaign

West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced a $3 million endowment campaign at an event Tuesday with about 50 college supporters, faculty and staff to help the college’s health care education programs. While the college has raised about 60% of this goal, WKCTC will be continuing the campaign through October 2022 to try to hit the $3 million mark.
The college hopes to address a growing need for more nurses and health care professionals with its HealthCare COUNTS endowment campaign. According to Kentucky labor reports, there are more than 30,000 job openings for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, and more than 26,000 open positions for other allied health professions like dental assistants, diagnostic medical sonographers, physical therapy assistants and laboratory technicians.
Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of industrial advancement and executive director of Paducah Junior College, the charitable foundation for WKCTC, said plans for a health care campaign began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“There was already a great need projected for nurses and allied health professionals, and certainly, the pandemic magnified that. In western Kentucky, there are 1,700 open positions for nurses…and that number is projected to continue growing,” Emmons said.
WKCTC students in nursing and allied health programs typically have a 100% job placement rate, Emmons told the group of college supporters and WKCTC staff.
Emmons said some of the funds already raised come from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $15 million donation to WKCTC in December, the largest donation from a single donor in school history. Other funds came from early commitments from other individuals who already responded to the campaign. PJC is looking to raise $1.8 million to fulfill its campaign goal, Emmons added.
Dr. James Gwinn, a retired physician and campaign committee co-chair, said WKCTC’s nursing and allied health professionals program help make sure the community thrives and remains healthy.
“A thriving health industry, we believe, is essential for a thriving community, and it’s need for good quality of life. This program affords us that opportunity,” Gwinn said.
PJC Foundation will match up to $1 million for funds raised between now and next October, and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System provides matching funds for specific major gifts, according to a news release from WKCTC. Donors who give gifts of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall in the Allied Health building.
Supporters interested in contributing to the HealthCare COUNTS campaign and the Healthcare-to-Work endowment fund can contact Emmons at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or by phone at 270-534-3084.
