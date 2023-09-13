West Kentucky Community and Technical College is organizing a trip abroad. The 12-day trip to Portugal happens next year from June 8 to 19.
WKCTC started a study abroad program in 2009, with a total of 14 trips taken and 22 countries visited so far.
A professor of education at the college who organizes the trip, Patricia Blaine, says the college has two different study abroad programs.
“The one that I’m taking is just an annual tour that we go on to step into a culture and to understand that. The other type of program we have is the KEES program, which is a college credit-bearing program and goes into different specific curriculums,” Blaine said.
The trip to Portugal does not provide students with college credit. It is an immersive experience, learning about the history and culture of cities in Portugal. Participants will visit the cities of Porto, Coimbra, Evora, and Lisbon.
“The one that I lead does not have a course affiliated with that, so there’s no college credit. It’s simply the opportunity to go on a guided tour,” Blaine said.
Blaine said despite not receiving a college credit, students still benefit from the trip. “It’s a very good experience for students who have been limited to a very narrow lifestyle in western Kentucky. Some of them have never been outside of western Kentucky,” she explained.
Some college students struggle to juggle educational vacations with work and school obligations, so the trip is open to the community. Community members wanting to attend can look forward to a well-planned trip prepared prior to their arrival.
“It’s what I call a non-think. They set up all of the airlines, the hotels, the guides, many of the meals, the sightseeing tours. All of that is set up and has been vetted, so they know they’re excellent quality,” Blaine said.
The 2024 trip is open to applicants now. WKCTC is accepting students, faculty, staff, and community members.
“That helps us to be more well-rounded, I think. As adults, we can share with students what experiences we have had and help guide them along the way,” Blaine said.
The cost of the trip includes airfare, hotels, tours, and some meals.
“For students, the total price is about $6,000 which is difficult for students sometimes,” Blaine said.
WKCTC does offer a partial scholarship for students hoping to attend. Students can receive a copy of the scholarship form from Pat Blaine by calling 270-534-3207.
To maximize the educational experience, the college decides the tours.
“The KCTCS system approves what tour venues we’re able to use. We used to be able to do faculty-led tours, but then they stopped that. Now it’s very specific,” Blaine said.
Blaine said the goal of the trip to Portugal is “to enjoy different foods and different sights, seeing different architecture, historical sites that go back sometimes thousands of years.”
“Travelling just opens your mind. It allows you to see new things and to think differently. It’s a very enriching experience,” Blaine said.
Anyone interested in attending WKCTC’s trip to Portugal can enroll at grouptoursite.com/patriciablaine or call 1-800-597-0350. The reference number is #70046925.
