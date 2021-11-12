WKCTC invites public to One Book Read events

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting two free public events that tie in to its One Book Read annual project, which strives to promote literacy and promote discussions of culturally relevant events.
The college is hosting a creative writing workshop on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Paducah School of Art and Design on Harrison Street. It will take place at the school’s 2D and Graphic Design Building in room 205. This event, open to the community and students from middle school and up, will teach participants the basics of creative writing and provide writing prompts for participants to work with. Attendees only need to bring a pen and paper to the event.
WKCTC is also hosting a panel discussion regarding food insecurity on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. in Crounse Hall at the Alben Barkley Drive location. Panelists will talk about food security issues and also discuss issues related to food like the perceptions and experiences different people have with food.
“Our relationships to food are complex; our memories, our identities, the excess or lack of access our communities have experienced--this panel offers a chance to talk about food related issues in a meaningful way,” Amelia Martens, One Book Read committee member, said in a news release.
“Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequity in a Divided Nation,” is this year’s One Book Read. The book is a collection of poetry, essays and short stories addressing issues like racism, social injustice, food insecurity, homelessness and immigration. The One Book Read project selects one book each school year to focus on, and encourages the community and local schools and colleges to read the same book and discuss it in different settings. “Tale of Two Americas” features work from 36 authors, and is edited by John Freeman.
